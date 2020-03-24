Cam Norte designates alternative facility for COVID-19 patients

Unified Incident Commander Atty. Don Culvera, legal officer and public information officer of the provincial government bares Labo District Hospital in prep for COVID-19 during the press briefing held March 22 at the Sanguniang Panlalawigan here.







DAET, CAMARINES NORTE–The Labo District Hospital (LDH) was designated as alternative facility in preparation for COVID-19 in this province in the event that the lead hospitals - the Bicol Medical Center, Bicol Sanitarium and Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRRTH) cannot accommodate other patients in the province.



This was bared by Unified Incident Commander Atty. Don Culvera, legal officer and public information officer of the provincial government during the press briefing held March 22 at the Sanguniang Panlalawigan here.



The LDH has more than 100- bed capacity. All medical facilities are already built in and is very easy to quarantine the said area, he said.



The two Isolation Areas which was earlier identified at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting, the Evacuation Center in Mat-I, Vinzons and Paracale Infirmary Hospital are also being prepared.



He said that they have an agreement with the private hospitals that they will also implement no billing policy for patients from the LDH.



The provincial government is also planning for quarantine areas in schools with the permission of the Department of Education (DepEd) near the checkpoints in boundaries in Tabugon, Sta. Elena and Tuaca, Basud for those who will enter and are residents of Camarines Norte, he said.



He also urged the public to cooperate and strictly ensure the implementation of Executive Order 27 recently signed by Gov. Edgardo Tallado in the implementation of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).



Meanwhile, PDRRM Officer Antonio España said that the provincial government is also preparing the quarantine area for the health providers aside from the two isolation areas for COVID-19 severe and minor cases.



He said that they prioritized said vital services and he also appeal to the barangay to help first in the provision of foods and in the implementation of ECQ.



Incident Commander Lt. Col. Reynaldo Reyes of Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office (CNPPO) clarified that for those who are not front liners, they should have a home quarantine pass and identification card (ID) and for employees to have a certificate of employment and ID.



He said that the Task Force law and order include the police, army and medical personnel and are designated also in the boundaries in Basud and Sta. Elena.



He cited that for the Persons Under Monitoring (PUM), the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) should implement the 14 day quarantine and have the authority to apprehend residents who are not cooperating.



The press briefing is facilitated by DWCN-Radyo Pilipinas SM Ivy Garcia wherein media partners also observed social distancing. (RBManlangit-PIA5/Camarines Norte).

