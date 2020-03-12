Calaguas Islands temporary closed to prevent Covid-19 spread

VINZONS, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)-- The Calaguas Group of Islands in this municipality has been ordered to be temporary closed from March 12-25 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.





Photo from LGU Vinzons







The Order was released by Dr. Eleanor F. Segundo, Municipal Mayor of Vinzons earlier today.



According to Executive Order No. 015-2020, there is a need to discourage people from converging and going to densely-populated places, including tourist destinations.



Calaguas Group of Islands has had a significant influx of tourists, both local and foreign, in recent years, the Order notes.



Relative to this development and in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Local Government Unit of Vinzons has established a Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.



Mayor Segundo also enjoined the local police to set up a checkpoint in various points of entry to ensure that no tourists shall be allowed in the Calaguas Group of Islands and other tourist sites in the Municipality.



The Municipal Tourism and Heritage Office shall ensure that all tour operators and resort owners catering to tourists in Calaguas Group of Islands and other tourist sites are properly notified of the temporary closure to enable them to cancel their bookings.



Meantime, the same order said the temporary closure may be extended or lifted earlier upon the recommendation of the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.