BIR extends income tax returns filing deadline to May 15

MANILA – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has extended the deadline for the filing of the 2019 annual Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by a month to May 15, 2020, but nonetheless appealed to those ready to file their ITRs on or before the original April 15 deadline to do so, in order to help the Duterte administration raise enough funds for the scaled-up national efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).Based on Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) dated March 18 and signed by BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay, this one-month extension for income tax filing and payments has been granted without the imposition of penalties to taxpayers.This emergency measure is being offered to provide relief to Filipino taxpayers who will not be able to prepare, let alone file, the necessary ITR documents on or before the original annual deadline of April 15 because of skeletal workforce arrangements and enhanced community quarantine rules that the national government has implemented to contain the pandemic.An unintended result of the deadline extension is an estimated delay and shortfall in tax collections of around PHP145 billion, which may have to be covered by additional borrowings by the national government.The government is thus appealing to those who are able to file within the deadline or even as early as now to do so through mechanisms that have been made available by the BIR, including online filing and payment platforms.These tax payments are crucial for the government to fund extremely urgent social protection and emergency health measures meant to effectively combat Covid-19 as well as to sustain state investments needed to help Filipino families regain stable and reliable sources of income at the soonest possible time.There are more than 100 days between the start of the year and the original tax filing deadline of April 15 to prepare tax filing materials.Some taxpayers have prepared for this early. Those who are or will soon be ready are requested to file and contribute to the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19 and stimulate economic activity amid a possible growth slowdown.