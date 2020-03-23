Bicol crime rate drops by 84% due to quarantine

LEGAZPI CITY -- Bicol crime incidents significantly dropped by 84 percent following the declaration last week of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the Police Regional Office-5 said.Brig. Gen. Anthony Alcañeses, police regional director, in an interview on Monday said only nine crime incidents occurred from March 17 to date. These are physical injuries with four cases; two rape cases; and one each for murder, homicide, and theft.“The crime incident recorded dropped by 84 percent as compared to the recorded 51 crimes committed during the same period last year,” he said.The recorded incidents during the period this year are one rape case each in Albay and Masbate; one murder incident, one homicide, four physical injuries in the province of Camarines Sur; and one theft incident in Naga City.Meanwhile, a total of 57 violators have been arrested on the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine and curfew hours for the period March 17 to 22.Alcañeses said the low number of violators can be attributed to the strict implementation of the ECQ along with the different police operations being undertaken against persons who might take advantage of the Covid-19 situation. (PNA)