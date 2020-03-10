Archbishop Tirona, other Bicol delegates to Israel, monitored for Covid-19









Photo grabbed from Archdiocese of Caceres on FacebookNAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— City Health Officer Dr. Vito “Butch” Borja met this morning with the first batch of the local delegates who travelled recently to Israel, a Covid-19 affected country.The 200-plus delegates, headed by Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona, and including other members of the clergy, entrepreneurs, and the legal community, are considered Persons Under Monitoring for Covid-19, Borja said.The City Health Officer recommended that all of them must be on self-quarantine due to their travel.They arrived in the Philippines several days ago, Borja added.It will be recalled that the delegates were in Israel to attend the blessing and unveiling of the Ama Niamo ceramic plaque at the Pater Noster Church in Jerusalem.Said church stands on the Mount of Olives, alongside a cave where Jesus is believed to have taught the apostles the Lord’s Prayer.Bicol was among the 140 selected languages into which the words of said prayer were translated and installed in an engraving.Their travel to Israel of said delegates was a collaborative effort among the French Embassy, Union of Bicol Clergy, and ACT Travel Services, earlier reports said.Israel previously called for a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.As of this writing, 50 Israelis have tested positive for Covid-19.