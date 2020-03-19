Albay imposes total lockdown

LEGAZPI CITY – Albay province was placed on total lockdown on Wednesday with all its borders closed to all people, including residents trying to enter the province.Gov. Al Francis Bichara, in an executive order, said the lockdown, meant to ward off the new coronavirus disease, was imposed effective immediately until lifted.Authorities manning the checkpoints at provincial boundaries will prohibit the entry of people coming from neighboring provinces particularly at the borders in Albay-Camarines Sur, Tiwi-Camarines Sur (Tiwi-Sangay Coastal Road), and Albay-Sorsogon, including all other entry points by land, air, and sea.“There are at least nine borders that are subject for closure in Albay,” Bichara told the Philippine News Agency.Exempted from the ban are persons transporting basic and essential goods such as food, medicines, water, agricultural products, power and telecommunication equipment and other supplies.Bichara said delivery vehicles shall undergo inspection and sanitation procedures and asked to submit transport and shipment documents to the person manning the border checkpoint.Persons and transport vehicles allowed entry are required to return to their point of origin within 12 hours.Bichara added that the local chief executives shall supervise the implementation of the EO.In the case of air and sea transports, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and Philippine Coast Guard, respectively, shall assist in the supervision of the implementation.The order was signed in concurrence with the province's 15 town and three city mayors. (PNA)