7 drivers in Albay test positive for illegal drugs

POLANGUI, Albay (Bicol Standard)—A surprise drug test in this town led to the arrest of seven bus and truck drivers last night after were found to be positive for illegal drug use.The local police, DPWH, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency led the drug test at a checkpoint at the weighing bridge of the Department of Public Works and Highways at around 8 p.m.It will be recalled that Senator Ronald dela Rosa last week urged the authorities to conduct random drug testing among drivers of public utility vehicles amid reports that a big number of drivers involved in road crashes were under the influence of illegal drugs.It will be recalled that six drivers from the region also tested positive for drug use in tests conducted earlier this year, according to the same Senate hearing last week.