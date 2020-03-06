6 drivers from Bicol test positive for drugs





MANILA (Bicol Standard)--Six out of 129 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers from the Bicol region tested positive for illegal drug use in the random drug tests conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) between July 2019 to February 2020, LTO director Clarence Guinto bared in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.





Said drivers, whose names were not disclosed, were part of the 116 total number of PUV drivers from various regions who also tested positive for illegal drug use.





The others were from Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.



Following this development, Senator Francis Tolentino urged for the amendment of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 15, to expedite the admission of said drivers in rehabilitation programs.



Meantime, Senator Ronald de la Rosa of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, moved for the more proactive implementation of the Republic Act 10586.



De la Rosa said this will contribute to the prevention of drug-related road crashes.