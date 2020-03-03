3 Covid-positive patients in Bicol on home quarantine -- DOH

Department of Health Bicol Regional Director Dr. Ernie V. Vera clarified this afternoon that the three confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bicol are on strict quarantine as they are mild cases.They will be on strict quarantine until such time that they have been tested negative for Covid-19, Vera said in a Facebook announcement.He added: "1. PH 766 is a 52-year old male, foreign national, temporarily residing at Albay. He arrived from abroad on March 4, 2020. He was admitted on March 16, 2020 at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, he was discharged on March 17, 2020 in accordance with the established protocol with the instruction to have himself on strict quarantine.2. PH 765 is a 50-year old male from Albay. He arrived from Manila on March 13, 2020. Onset of illness was on March 9, 2020 with fever and cough. He was admitted on March 16, 2020 at the BRTTH and was discharged on March 19, 2020 based on protocol subject to strict quarantine3. PH 763 is a 48-year old female of Camarines Sur. She arrived from NCR on March 5, 2020. The illness started on March 8 with cough and shortness of breath. She consulted at the Bicol Medical Center on March 17, 2020.""All patients had no exposure to a COVID-19 case," he said.The regional director further added that strict infection controls had been followed in the hospitals."Any person or individual who has personal knowledge or in possession of a valid information pertaining to a person infected with covid 19, he/she may be a member of the general public, media or politician has the legal obligation to report such person to the DOH which is the duly authorized authority to report the same to the general public. This duly established protocols should be strictly observed to avoid fear and panic among the people," he reminded the public.Meantime, the DOH CHD-Bicol is closely coordinating with the concerned Hospitals and the Local Government Units regarding contact tracing of those who had exposure or had a close contact with the said patients.The public is enjoined especially those who are identified as close contacts to cooperate with our health workers and LGUs, Vera said.