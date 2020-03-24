111K workers affected due to Covid-19: DOLE







Based on the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Job Displacement Monitoring Report released on Monday, the affected local workers and OFWs reached a total of 111,780, many of them from nine regions that have imposed community quarantine.



Of the number, 108,620 workers from 2,317 establishments were affected due to the implementation of Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs) and Temporary Closure (TC).



The DOLE report also said 889 establishments with 41,311 workers have implemented FWAs while 368 companies engaged in reduction of workdays, affecting 15,556 workers.



On the other hand, 225 firms implemented forced leave, leaving 9,941 workers without work while 58 other companies with 3,655 employees were also affected by the anti-virus measures.



While 600 establishments have temporarily closed and affected 30,796 workers, the labor department received no report of permanent closure.



Meanwhile, the report revealed that 3,169 OFWs were either repatriated, displaced or stranded due to travel restrictions.



Among the affected businesses were under manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, and tourism-related sectors, according to DOLE.



The nine regions that have reported temporary displacements are National Capital Region (NCR), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4-A (CALABAZON), Region 6 (Western Visayas), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 11 (Davao Region), Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), and Region 4-B (MIMAROPA).



The government earlier recommended the adoption of FWA to establishments to help cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their companies as well as their workers. (PNA)



