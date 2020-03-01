1 person under investigation for Covid-19 in Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A Person Under Investigation for Covid-19 is presently confined at the Bicol Medical Center, City Events, Protocol, and Public Information Office Head Allen Reondanga announced.Reondanga, in his Facebook post, said the person was tested for the virus."We will know the result of the test by Saturday," he revealed."Being a PUI does not mean that the person has corona virus disease (CoViD-19) or that the person is infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)," he further explained."Rest assured our fellow Nagueños that the city is doing everything in its power to keep everyone safe from CoViD-19. The city leadership, Mayor Nelson Legacion, together with the Task Force on Infectious Disease and CoViD19 are monitoring and doing the necessary measures," he added.