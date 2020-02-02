WORLDBEX 2020: A Legacy Built on Excellence





Armed with foresight and a genuine concern about the quality of life of every Filipino, WORLDBEX took a stand and expressed solidarity for the environmental preservation movement as it adapted the theme of “Constructing the Future Green Communities through Efficient Technologies and Materials”. At this show, WORLDBEX managed to band together the country’s top architects, engineers, contractors, and interior designers to collectively work out solutions and encourage best practices that will incorporate environmental sustainability.As WORLDBEX entered its second decade in the industry, it continued to introduce more creative and productive show features that entertained and expanded the awareness of its visitors as well as encourage connections among industry players. Among these include interschool interior design competition Obra Maestra back in 2011, the Furniture Gallery in 2012, the DELAXX landscaping competition in partnership with PALA as well as the WORLDBEX Lab in 2015, the City of Tomorrow exhibit in 2016, the WORLDBEX MiniCons, and the Projéto Student Design Competition in 2018.Apart from its exciting range of event highlights that go beyond what one might expect from a trade show, WORLDBEX also strives to elevate visitors’ show experience. These efforts include the launch of the WORLDBEX app in 2015 and the addition of SMX Convention Center as a show venue in 2017.As WORLDBEX celebrates its silver anniversary this March, it looks back to the past and forward into the future to reflect on its many years of service to champion the future of Philippine construction and design. Guided by the theme of “A Legacy Built”, this year’s WORLDBEX can also be viewed as a grand homecoming as it comes full circle back to where it all began.Hailed as the ground zero of all Philippine expositions, the Philippine International Convention Center will complete the triad of venues for the upcoming WORLDBEX together with the World Trade Center Metro Manila and SMX Convention Center Manila. Also not to be missed at WORLDBEX 2020 is the first Philippine Garden Festival in cooperation with LACISAP; the unveiling of The World, which is a special installation that will showcase the legacy of WORLDBEX in the past 25 years; as well as the all-new Allied Arts Pavilion which will feature world-renowned artists such as Ramon Orlina, Joe Datuin, Raul Isidro, and Edgar Doctor.This year, the WORLDBEX Seminars is also set to return with its most number of speakers to date. A total of 18 speakers from seven countries shall come together for this significant event. During the trade show, WORLDBEX will also be launching its first-ever coffee table book.Backed by over two decades of expertise in mounting topnotch expositions that put the local construction and design industry at the forefront of excellence, WORLDBEX is eager to invite everyone to take part in its biggest and grandest installment yet.Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 25th Philippine World Building and Construction Expo or WORLDBEX will happen on March 18 to 22, from 10:00am to 7:00pm at the three mega venues of World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM), SMX Convention Center Manila and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). Pre-register at www.worldbex.com. For more information, call (02) 86569239, email inquire@worldbexevents.com or follow @worldbex on Facebook and Instagram.