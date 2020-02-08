THE SUNNY PHILOSOPHER | The story of man, a story of violence but . . .





If bloodbath brings on you repeated nightmares, ignore the reports of killings in troubled parts of the country. You will sleep more soundly. I tried it once and slumbered peacefully through the night.





But such stories are normal in a country like ours going through the birth pangs of a free society.





Violence, however, is not the only creation of the Filipino.





The story of man is a story of violence and bloodshed. But man’s seeming fascination with violence has a redeeming side. And this is what makes this planet a little more livable for him. After he inflicts destruction and death on his neighbor, he redeems himself through reparation.





He repairs what he has destroyed.





Read what the Americans did in Japan at the close of WWII. They dropped the A-Bomb on Nagasaki and Hiroshima but repaired the terrible damage by rehabilitating Japan immediately after the war ended. The reparation , however, was not enough.





The terrible toll on human lives was so great that no amount of American aid could assuage the suffering of the victims and their families.





A Japanese survivor of the Nagasaki bombing, Sumihero Taguchi, 70, described his ordeal. In a speech during ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the bombing. He said he wandered for three days unaware of his serious injuries.





He felt like a ragged doll, with his skin hanging from his arms, shoulder and arms, his bones exposed.

Tagushi was a kilometer from the center of the blast site but he was almost incenerated. He was one of the countless victims who suffered serious injuries and death from the August 9, 1945 bombing of Nagasaki.





At the surrender ceremonies aboard an American warship anchored at Tokyo Bay, General Douglas Mac Arthur said the world should not again witness another war of that kind. Mac Arthur was the supreme commander of the Allied Forces in the Pacific.





After Japan’s surrender, the Americans poured millions of dollars to restore Japan to its old glory. Japan grew into a wealthy country next to the United States.





The story of Oskar Schlinder, a German industrialist and member of the Nazi Party, is a little different. But it shows man’s redeeming side. Described as greedy for exploiting the Jews, he used his wealth to save thousands of Jews from death in the hands of Adolf Hitler.





The movie, Schlinder’s List, described in detail the terrible suffering of the Jews under the rule of Nazi Germany.





In one scene, the Jews were herded into a ghetto and massacred, old men, women and children. Schlinder witnessed the carnage from a hill overlooking the ghetto.





The list contained the names of Jews working in the munition factory whose lives he bought from the ruthless German camp commander. Last on the list was a girl’s name enslaved by the cruel Camp commander.





No one knew what moved the German industrialist to save the lives of the Jews. They were enemies of his country.





In a final farewell meeting with the Jews immediately after the German’s surrender, Schlinder became emotional. He cried unashamedly, remembering a gold button that he could have used to buy another life.





Despite man’s love for violence, there is a part of him not fully consumed with hate.