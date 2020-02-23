THE PASSERBY | Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

THAT’S the title of some pop songs, the most notable ofwhich was the one written by Dennis Lambert and performed by the 5thDimension in 1973. It was a top hit with a catchy tune, though thelyrics definitely are not mainly religious in character. Rather itexpresses angst over our tenuous and fragile human condition in thisworld.Just the same, the song cannot help but borrow somereligious expression that is at the fore and center of Ash Wednesday,the beginning of the liturgical season of Lent. Such is life. Nomatter how secular and worldly things can be, the religious sentimentwould always manage to come out. Thus, I believe that there is alwayshope in life no matter how far south it falls from God.Yes, it’s true that a constituent part of us came from ashand dust and that we would one day end up also there. But let’s neverforget that there is also another constituent part of ours that isspiritual and as such is above the fate of our material condition.These two components form one organic whole with themortality of the material part taken up by the immortality of thespiritual part which is our soul. More than this, our spiritual soul,being rational and capable to being elevated to the supernaturalorder, actually originates from the Spirit of God, its creator, and iskept properly alive by that Spirit if we only freely connect ourselveswith the Spirit.What the celebration of Ash Wednesday and the whole seasonof Lent signifies is that our body and everything related to ourmaterial, temporal and earthly condition should be properly animatedby the Spirit of God so that our bodily and earthly condition can alsoparticipate in the spiritual, supernatural and eternal life meant forus.Given the condition of our body and everything related toit, we need to discipline and purify it so that it can enter into thespiritual and supernatural world. This point was articulated by Christwhen he said: “The Spirit gives life. The flesh profits nothing. Thewords I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life.” (Jn 6,63)More graphically, Christ said regarding this point: “Ifanyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his crossand follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, butwhoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” (Mt 16,24-25)Let’s try our best to take these words of Christ seriously,putting them into action especially during this season of Lent. Weshould be generous in going through the practices of prayer, fastingand abstinence, and the other means of self-denial and mortification,and works of mercy, since these are what Christ recommends and whatthe Church now encourages us to do. Let’s do them with all our heart,and not just out of compliance.Let’s see to it that these practices would really give usthe sensation that we are getting closer to Christ, that we aregetting to be more and more like him, sharing his mind, his intentionsand desires, his fate. Let’s be convinced that this is what is trulyproper to us.We need to realize more and more deeply that in this life,suffering and the need for purification are not only unavoidable butare first of all necessary, given the weakened, wounded and sinfulcondition of our humanity. If we go through them with Christ, assuminghis attitude toward all this, then all our suffering would have agreat redemptive value.Let’s remember that the Lenten season is actually a happyseason. It is like taking a shower with all the amenities given tomake us truly clean and presentable to God and to everybody else. Yes,Lent is a season of smiles, of a great hope for an assured victory.