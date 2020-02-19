Tau Gamma Phi Albay stops initiation rites

LEGAZPI CITY--Tau Gamma Phi Governor-general Erwin Bola has mandated "all concerned brothers and sisters to stop all forms of initiation/final rites of Tau Gamma Phi under Albay Provincial Council effective February 18, 2020," following the death of a neophyte in Bulan, Sorsogon.Said neophyte, identified as Omer Despabiladeras, died during the initiation of the fraternity's Bulan chapter over the weekend.The Sorsogon police said Despabiladeras underwent initiation rites at Sitio Banase, Brgy. San Vicente, Bulan, Sorsogon between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when he suddenly collapsed.This prompted Rembrandt Panes Gerolao and Ulysis Bello Berania to rush Despabiladeras to Pantaleon Gotladera Memorial Hospital, Sitio Pawa, Brgy Lajong, Bulan, Sorsogon.The victim was pronounced Dead on Arrival (DOA) by the attending physician, the police added.Meantime, another student, Alfredo Gonia, underwent treatment at Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in Sorsogon City also following the initiation.