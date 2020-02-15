Select barangay workers may apply for CS eligibility



QUEZON CITY -- Select barangay officials, health workers, and nutrition scholars may be granted career service eligibilities appropriate for first level positions in the government, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said.



Aside from acquiring eligibility from passing the Career Service Examination, the CSC grants special eligibilities to qualified individuals including the barangay official eligibility, barangay health worker eligibility, and barangay nutrition scholar eligibility.







Barangay Official Eligibility (BOE)



Elective and appointive barangay officials who have completed their term of office on or after 1 August 2012 are encouraged to apply for the Barangay Official Eligibility (BOE).



BOE is granted to elective barangay officials such as Punong Barangay/Barangay Captain, regular Sangguniang Barangay Members, and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairpersons; and to appointive barangay officials such as the Barangay Treasurers, and Barangay Secretaries who were appointed by the duly elected Punong Barangay.



Other Sangguniang Kabataan officials apart from SK Chairperson are not included in the grant of BOE.



The eligibility may be used for appointment to first level positions in the career service, except positions covered by board laws and/or those that require other special eligibilities as determined by the Commission, or those that require licenses such as those positions listed under Category IV of CSC MC No. 11, s. 1996, as amended. However, other than the eligibility requirement, education, training, experience, and competency requirements should also be met.







Barangay Health Worker Eligibility (BHWE)



The CSC also grants the Barangay Health Worker Eligibility (BHWE) to Local Health Board-accredited barangay health workers (BHW) with at least two (2) years of college education leading to a college degree and voluntarily rendered at least five (5) years of continuous active and satisfactory service as an accredited BHW to the community.



The rendered services of the BHW must be voluntary—he/she should not have been employed and has not received any form of salary, or compensation, except honorarium, in the entirety of the five-year period for service requirement; must be continuous for a minimum period of five (5) years; he/she should have served actively and satisfactorily on a full time basis; and he/she should already had been accredited by the Local Health Board before rendering the five-year service requirement.



BHWs who had been hired by agencies under Job Order status and/or Contract of Service, may still avail of/qualify for the grant of BHWE.



The said eligibility is appropriate for first level positions in government except for positions under Category I and IV of CSC MC No. 11, s. 1996, stenographer positions, and positions requiring passing Board examinations.







Barangay Nutrition Scholar Eligibility (BNSE)



Another special eligibility is the Barangay Nutrition Scholar Eligibility (BNSE), which is granted to barangay-based volunteer workers who have rendered at least two (2) years of continuous and satisfactory nutrition services and other related activities, such as community health, backyard food production, environmental sanitation, culture, mental feeding, and family planning to the barangay.



Barangay Nutrition Scholars who have been hired by agencies under Job Order status and/or Contract of Service may still avail of/qualify for the grant of BNSE.



The BNSE is a first level eligibility and may be considered for appointment to clerical positions and other first level positions in the career service which require Career Service Subprofessional eligibility, provided the appointee meets the education, training, experience, and other requirements of the position.







Application Process on the Grant of Eligibility



The requirements and procedures for application in BOE, BHWE, and BNSE can be accessed from the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.



Interested barangay workers must file their applications at the CSC Regional or Field Office (CSC RO/FO) with jurisdiction over the barangay where they rendered services. They may either personally submit or course the application through a representative.



For applicants who have moved to or are presently based in another region far-off from the authorized CSC RO, they may file the application at the CSC RO nearest to their present place of residence or work. They may also send the application through a registered mail or courier to the authorized CSC RO. However, the CSC said that the processing for these alternative modes may take longer.



There is a P200 fee for the evaluation of application and P300 fee for the processing of Certificate of Eligibility.



The date of effectivity of the eligibility shall be the date of approval of the application by the CSC Regional Office concerned. (CSC)

