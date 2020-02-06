Search on for Binibining Cam Norte 2020

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—Be part of the Centennial Search for Binibining Camarines Norte 2020!Titles and prizes at stake are: Bb. Camarines Norte - Php100,000; Bb.Bantayog - Php75,000; Bb.Turismo - Php50,000; First Runner-Up - Php20,000; Second Runner-Up - Php15,000.Special awards will also be given: Best in Production Number - Php3,000; Best in Festival Costume - Php3,000; Best in swimsuit - Php3,000; Best in Evening Gown - Php5,000; Miss Photogenic - Php3,000; Miss Congeniality - Php3,000; Darling of the Crowd - Php.3,000; Best in Festival Costume Designer - Php10,000; Consolation Php1,000(for non-winner).Qualifications include: (1) At least 17 but not more than 24 years old on the date of the proclamation night; (2) At least 5’3 in height (barefoot); (3) Single, of good moral character and reputation and never been married; (4) A Filipino citizen, A CamNorteño by birth or by blood or a resident of Camarines Norte for at least three consecutive years; (5) At least Grade 10 - Junior High School (6) Must not be a national or regional contest winner or title holder in the past five years. Regional or national school oriented beauty contests winners are allowed; (7) Must be officially endorsed by LGU or a non-government organization as its official representative. However, she must also pass the requirements and screening set by the organizers; (8) of good health and can perform her future task of representing Camarines Norte as Ambassadress of Tourism and Goodwill.The following are the requirements that must be submitted or complied with:(1) IF CAMNORTEÑA BY BLOOD- (either parent or both parents are CamNorteños) even if at present applicant-candidate is not a resident of Camarines Norte.a. Duly accomplished binibining camarines norte application form.b. NSO issued Birth Certificate(if photocopied, please bring original copy)c. Certificate of residency and good moral character issued by the Brgy. Captain of the place of present residence indicating the inclusive dates and period(duration) of residency.d.a recent colored photograph 5-R size(2) IF CAMNORTEÑA BY BIRTH ( both parents are not from Camarines Norte but applicant-candidate was born in Camarines Norte) even if at present applicant- candidate is not a resident of Camarines Norte.a. Duly accomplished Binibining Camarines Norte Application Formb. NSO issued Birth certificate (if photocopied, please bring original copy)c. Certificate of residency and good moral character issued by Brgy. Captain of the place of present residence indicating the inclusive dates and period (duration) of residency.d. A recent colored photograph 5-R size.3. Application forms (to be compiled in a long folder) must be submitted directly to the committee on Search for Bb. Camarines Norte 2020 on or before February 16, 2020 at the office of the Provincial Tourism Operations Office.4. Candidate and talent scouts MUST ATTEND/UNDERGO the 3 DAY PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT TRAINING AND WORKSHOP & PICTORIAL ON APRIL 1-3, 2020 at Labo Convention CenterThe screening will take place on Febuary 16, 2020 at Althea's Events Place.For more details or inquiries, visit the Camarines Norte Provincial Tourism Operations Office or contact Mr. Arles Obnamia.