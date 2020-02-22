Over 300 kilos of siomai confiscated in Naga City

Photo: Oscar Esmenda









NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--At least 317 kilos of pork siomai meat were confiscated this morning at a bodega at Barangay San Felipe, this city earlier today in the continuing campaign against the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).



Said meat came from Bulacan, and was manufactured and processed by Sio Republic.





Reportedly, said bodega was identified as the one which supplied the Bombon hograiser, where samples tested positive for African Swine Fever last Thursday.



Said meat products lacked the necessary permits.



The franchisee was identified as Johnson Javier, while the manager is Annie Lopez, the report added.



A complaint for violation of the Republic Act 10611 (Food Safety Act), Administrative Order No. 12 Series of 2019 on the National Movement and Zoning Plan on ASF and Executive Order No. 2019-044 of the city government of Naga will be filed against the persons in possession of said meat (With report from Oscar Esmenda).

