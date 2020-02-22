Naga City tackles tricycle, pedicab ban on nat'l roads

Bicol Standard file photo

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Mayor Nelson Legacion convened LTO-Naga Chief Nero Claro, PNP-Naga Station 4 Commander PMAJ Van Layosa, PSO Department Head Renne Gumba and Traffic Management Center (TMC) Executive Officer Arnulfo Fausto earlier this week to discuss DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2020-36, which prohibits tricycles, pedicabs, and motorized pedicabs from operating on national highways.Said brief meeting created a task force that will study the implementation of the DILG memorandum.LGUs were given by the DILG a 75-calendar-day-deadline clear local roads and sustain the gains of the campaign starting February 17, 2020.This is under DILG's Road Clearing Operation 2.0, which is a step taken by the DILG to ensure that LGUs will continue and build-up on the victories that were achieved in the initial salvo of the road-clearing efforts mid last year.DILG Chief Eduardo Año earlier said the LGUs must enact or review existing ordinances in relation to the road-clearing operation; conduct an inventory of roads within their jurisdiction; conduct regular removal of obstructions in provincial, city, municipal, barangay roads and national primary and secondary roads; implement a displacement strategy for those affected by the operation; rehabilitate cleared roads; and establish a grievance mechanism in which citizens can report unremoved obstructions, provide suggestion, or voice out implementation concerns.Provincial governors are also directed to ensure the compliance of city and municipal mayors and conduct regular interface with the mayors to discuss the implementation of the directive. They are likewise tasked to ensure that provincial ordinances and issuances are in line with the DILG directive on the road-clearing operation.Meanwhile, city and municipal mayors are expected to monitor compliance of barangays in the road-clearing efforts of the national government.The DILG Chief also encouraged citizens to report to all concerned LGUs, and if no action is taken to the DILG, unremoved obstructions through the grievance mechanism local governments are likewise mandated to establish.Año said that this round of road-clearing operation will focus on local roads which will demand full cooperation from barangays and their residents, requiring reports on barangay compliance submitted regularly to the DILG.Based also on the same DILG memorandum, Año ordered Punong Barangays to be at the helm of clearing local and barangay roads and minor public-use streets within their area of jurisdiction including the maintenance of other local roads turned over by the city or municipal government.He said that road obstructions such as vehicles parked in prohibited places specified in RA 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, or in sidewalks, paths, or alleys; vehicular terminals except in areas allowed by the LGU; vending sites of any kind of items; house encroachments that obstruct the road right-of-way, protruding gates, tents, among others; and store encroachments and indiscriminate signages and advertisements must be removed from the barangay roads.Obstructing barangay outposts, halls, markers, and directories; conduct of sports, sports facilities, and other related activities; drying of rice and other crops; construction materials; debris, waste materials, and other junked items; and other obstruction materials identified by the LGU are also prohibited and must be cleared by the barangay, he added.He likewise explained that obstructing and hazardous trees may be pruned or removed in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources while posts, meters, instrumentation boxes and the like that causes road obstruction must be coordinated to the utility company and the LGU for possible relocation.Año also said that he just signed a memorandum reminding all LGUs and the Philippine National Police of the law that no tricycles or pedicabs should operate on national highways. Under this memorandum, LGUs must also create a tricycle route plan (TRP) to rationalize the routes of all tricycles in these respective areas.