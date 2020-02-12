Mayor Pan threatens to revoke franchise of overcharging PUVs



Earlier this week, the local chief executive wrote a letter in Bicol to Julieto P. Atole, a tricycle driver from Buyo, this town, who was the subject of a complaint by a Person With Disability.



Atole allegedly overcharged said passenger during a trip made on February 8, 2020.



Responding to the complaint, Pan wrote to the driver that he was giving him a final warning.

The mayor added to the letter that if his office receives another complaint involving the same driver on overcharging, they will not hesitate to revoke his franchise.



Copy furnished were the Municipal Police Station and the Sangguniang Bayan of Goa.



Meantime, Pan reiterated on social media the appropriate fare rates: “Ang tricycles, ang minimum fare P10.00 sa 1st 3 kms. and additional P2. 00 kada kilometro thereafter. Ang PWDs, students and senior citizens P8.00 ang minimum. Sa PADYAK, P5.00 ang minimum and dagdag na P0.50 kada kilometrong dagdag sa 1st kilometer.”

