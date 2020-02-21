LOOK | Leopard cat rescued in Masbate

A female leopard cat () was rescued and released in Mobo, Masbate through the efforts of the DENR earlier this month.Poaching, illegal hunting and possession of wildlife species without proper documents are punishable by law under Republic Act (RA) 9147, or the "Wildlife Resources Protection and Conservation Act".Leopard cats are considered vulnerable according to the DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-03 or the "Updated National List of Threatened Fauna and their Categories."