Kusog Bikolandia party reorganizes; installs Atty. Brazil as Chairman





LEGAZPI CITY—The regional political party Kusog Bikolandia (KB) has announced that it has revamped its leadership involving three of its high-ranking officials.Noel De Luna, has stepped down as Chairman of the party, but remains as Chairman Emeritus.Meanwhile, Atty. Felix Brazil, who was the Vice President for Camarines Sur and also recognized as an adviser, has been declared as the new Party Chairman.Other new officials include Atty. Steve Resari as President and Executive Director; Gil Genorga as Executive Vice President; Ramon Robles as Vice President for Camarines Sur; and Don Mancenido as Assistant Vice President for Camarines Norte.The new leadership said it focuses on the effective implementation of the party’s programs while assisting the outgoing leaders who will remain as consultants of the executive committees.For the past two years, Kusog Bikolandia supported political and social leaderships aligned with the development of Bicol.Recently, it took a leading role in the reconnection of electricity in Albay and Sorsogon following the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy.