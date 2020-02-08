Kidnapping suspect arrested in Cam Norte

MERCEDES, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--The suspect for a kidnapping incident that transpired on February 3 at Barangay San Vicente, Tagkawayan, Quezon was arrestedby the local police at P1A, Barangay San Roque here yesterday.PCpt. Arkehemedes C. Garcia, Officer-in-Charge of Mercedes Municipal Police Station identified the suspect as Charlie Jr. Oco y Berja, 41 years old, and a resident of Purok 2, Barangay San Roque.The suspect, the police said, kidnapped Antonette Manila y Magbuhos, 18 years old, at San Vicente, Tagkawayan, Quezon City, and was brought to San Fernando, Camarines Sur, then to Daet, Camarines Norte, and finally to this town.The Mercedes police is now preparing the necessary documents relative to the appropriate complaint against the suspect before the Provincial Prosecution Office.