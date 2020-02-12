Gov’t officials urged to avail of scholarship grants

SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS. Nanette Caparros, managing director of the Public Management Development Program (PMDP) of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), delivers her message during a mini-press conference n Legazpi City on Monday (Feb. 10, 2020). Caparros urged government officials with plantilla positions to avail of scholarship grants under the PMDP. (Photo by Connie Calipay)





LEGAZPI CITY – Government officials with plantilla positions are being urged to avail of scholarship grants under the Public Management Development Program (PMDP) of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).



Nanette C. Caparros, PMDP managing director, in a mini-press conference here on Monday, said the PMDP is the National Government’s Career Executive Service Development Program.



“The PMDP aims to produce network of peak-performing, development-oriented, ethical and committed government executives and middle managers in the Philippine bureaucracy,” she said.



Accepted government department or agency nominees, Caparros said, will enjoy full scholarship grant and can choose from the three classes offered for government employees with a permanent position.



“We have Middle Managers Class (MMC), Senior Executive Class (SEC) and Phronetic Leadership Class (PLC). All of these classes are funded by the national government. The MMC is designed for intelligent, innovative, driven and dynamic junior managers with a natural love for serving people and show promise of assuming bigger responsibilities in the bureaucracy,” she said.



Caparros said PMDP-MMC candidate-applicants must be a section to division chiefs with salary grade 18 to 24. “They must be 50 years old or less, with good health, and are employed in national line or attached agencies, constitutional and legislative offices, government-owned and controlled corporation and state universities and colleges,” she added.



Caparros said qualified candidates will have to undertake the five-month Residential Training; 11-day Sensing Journey in a chosen rural community, and six-month capstone project development, conceptualization and implementation.



MMC graduates will have an academic equivalency upon completion.



“Certificate of Completion of Residential Training will be given for those who complete the residential training and pass all module requirement; Diploma in Development Management (DDM) for those who complete residential training, pass all module requirements and have an approved capstone project plan while Master in Development Management (MDM) is for those who complete the residential training, pass all module requirements and have an accepted capstone project report,” Caparros said.



Caparros said interested applicants can visit their website at dap.edu.ph/pmdp or email pmdp.admission@dap.edu.ph. They can also be contacted through (02)8-631-2128/8-631-0921L125/ 0917-928-8623/ 0908-304-5535.



The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) is the designated implementing agency of the Public Management Development Program. (PNA)

