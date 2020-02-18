DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS completes 223 community projects in Bicol

“The projects were identified by the community members themselves based on their needs through the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach,” Garcia added.CDD is a globally-recognized strategy that gives communities control over planning, implementing, and decision-making for local development.“DSWD is not mainly focused on constructing infrastructure projects but also in capacitating communities along project management and operation, and maintenance,” he said.Director Garcia also added that these projects will continuously provide benefits to future generations through the sustainability efforts of the communities.Kalahi-CIDSS is one of the poverty alleviation programs of DSWD aimed at empowering barangays to achieve improve access to services and to participate in more inclusive local planning, budgeting and implementation.