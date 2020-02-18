DOH, DILG, DOT give public gatherings green light

The Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Department of Tourism (DOT) announced, in a joint statement, that it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings, meetings and festivals as long as all precautionary measures identified by the DOH are observed.The joint statement, signed by the three cabinet secretaries, clarifies the DOH's Advisory on Concerts and Other Public Events and Gatherings issued last February 07, 2020.“The clarification bodes well for the tourism industry given that the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is a huge contributor of tourism revenues and jobs. The MICE business has a long value chain involving the accommodation, transportation, food, recreation and retail sectors. It is critical that MICE events already firmed up for the year continue to be mounted with the DOH protocols strictly heeded,” said DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.“We encourage event planners and organizers to be more circumspect and to implement the guidelines prescribed by the DOH. Equally important is the role of the DILG and the local government units in enforcing and monitoring the implementation of the said guidelines to ensure the safety of our guests.,” Secretary Puyat added.“The safety of the public, especially our tourists and employees in the tourism sector, remains the priority of the Philippine government,” the joint statement stressed.