DOH Bicol: No confirmed nCoV case, 2 patients under watch at BRTTH











However, there are two (2) admitted patients under observation in BRTTH. The official announcement will come from the DOH Central Office, DOH Bicol said in its news release.



During the joint press conference of DOH Bicol and BRTTH held today, DOH CHD – Bicol Regional Director Dr. Ernie V. Vera reiterated that all information about the 2019-nCoV ARD including the confirmed cases, and the PUIs must only come from the Department of Health, and the Secretary of Health will be the first to announce the PUIs and the confirmed cases.



Dr. Annalynda Bellen, Infectious Disease Specialist of BRTTH said that the public must only refer to DOH or WHO on information regarding 2019-nCoV ARD.



“Facebook is one of the main sources of fake news, kung gusto natin information, go to DOH, WHO, wag kumuha sa Facebook.” Dr. Bellen said.



“Whether PUI or hindi, it does not matter, wala naman mangyayari satin dito. It is influenza season, flu season, kahit hindi nCoV, we must always practice prevention like personal hygiene or hand hygiene.” Dr. Bellen added.



On the other hand, Dr. Ernie Vera stated that DOH Bicol have no reason to hide any information to the public. DOH recognizes the right of the public to correct information.



“Masabi po kamo na nagtatago ang DOH ki data, nagtatago ki information. We don’t have any reason for that. Ang purpose po kaini (centralized information) is we don’t want to release any information na macreate ning misinformation. Kaya po tigacentralized ini (data), para po wara ibang maling interpretation sa sinasabi kan Department of Health.” Dr. Vera stated.



Regardless of whether there is or there are confirmed cases or PUIs, the public is strictly advised to take precautionary measures against 2019-nCoV – always practice hand hygiene, observe proper cough etiquette, maintain distance and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the crook of your elbow, avoid crowded places or maintain a one-meter distance from people manifesting respiratory illness, avoid touching your nose and mouth, and use face mask if you have cough and colds, or if you are a health care worker dealing with patients manifesting respiratory illness.



DOH CHD – Bicol asks for the cooperation of everyone in preventing the novel corona virus in the region, and asks the public to refrain from sharing and posting information about the 2019-nCoV coming from unofficial sources.



The Department of Health Center for Health Development – Bicol reiterated tonight that based on the 2019-nCoV case tracker from DOH Central dated February 7, 2020, 12 noon, there is no confirmed case of the 2019-nCoV ARD and no Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) in Bicol Region.