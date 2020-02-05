CSur cop involved in drugs killed in buy-bust









NABUA, CSur—A cop who is considered to be a high-value target by the police was killed in armed confrontation during a buy-bust operation at Zone 6, Barangay Topas Proper, this town Monday.





The Police Regional Office 5 said the suspect Domingo Cabañez Jr. y Rayosa noticed he was transacting with a poseur-buyer during the operation, prompting him to draw his caliber .38 revolver.

In the presence of imminent danger, the police poseur-buyer and backup operatives retaliated.





The suspect sustained gunshot wounds on his body and was immediately brought to the Tanchuling Hospital, Iriga City for medication but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.





Meanwhile, the SOCO team from the Camarines Sur Provincial Laboratory Office 5 recovered three (3) plastic sachets containing suspected metamphetamine hydrichloride ("shabu"), the suspect's firearm, and the PHP500 buy-bust money at the scene of the incident.





Cabañes was appointed to the police service in 2005 and was assigned in Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.





He was dropped from the rolls effective January 20, 2016.





On November 12, 2018, he was reinstated and returned to active duty in the police service, and was then assigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section at Camp Simeon Ola in Albay, the Police Regional Office 5 said.