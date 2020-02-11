Home DOLE Government Legazpi City Naga City News Wage Order Public consultations on wage increase in Bicol slated

Public consultations on wage increase in Bicol slated

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – A review and study of the minimum wage in the region has been scheduled by the Regional Wage Board this February and March.

In a news release sent to the Bicol Standard, Wage Board Chairperson Joel M. Gonzales said that while they have not received a petition for wage increase, they are scheduling the public consultation and hearings motu proprio, following the anniversary of the current minimum wage last September 21. 

The wage consultations and public hearings will be done per province to truly get the pulse of both the labor and management, Gonzales said.

Camarines Norte
18 February 2020 (Tuesday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
G/F Melinda Hall,
Villa Mila Hotel and Resort
Vinzons Ave., Daet,
Camarines Norte


Camarines Sur
19 February 2020 (Wednesday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
2/F Mactan Hall,
Regent Hotel
Elias Angeles St., Naga City


Sorsogon
20 February 2020 (Thursday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Fernando 168 Bistro
N. Pareja St., Bitan-O,
Sorsogon City

Masbate

27 February 2020 (Thursday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Function Hall
Freshco Beach Resort
JM Robredo Boulevard Extension, Masbate City


Catanduanes
03 March 2020 (Tuesday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
3/F Victor Hall,
Virac Town Center
Virac, Catanduanes



Albay
04 March 2020 (Wednesday)
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
G/F Rose Hall,
Casablanca Hotel
Peñaranda St., Legazpi City

Gonzales also clarified that while the status of the wage increase will depend the outcome of the public hearings and the agreement of the labor and management sectors.

"We are openly inviting workers group and organizations to join us in any of the scheduled consultations-hearing. This is the proper venue to air their concerns," he said.
