Public consultations on wage increase in Bicol slated

In a news release sent to the Bicol Standard, Wage Board Chairperson Joel M. Gonzales said that while they have not received a petition for wage increase, they are scheduling the public consultation and hearings motu proprio, following the anniversary of the current minimum wage last September 21.





The wage consultations and public hearings will be done per province to truly get the pulse of both the labor and management, Gonzales said.



Camarines Norte

18 February 2020 (Tuesday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

G/F Melinda Hall,

Villa Mila Hotel and Resort

Vinzons Ave., Daet,

Camarines Norte





Camarines Sur

19 February 2020 (Wednesday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

2/F Mactan Hall,

Regent Hotel

Elias Angeles St., Naga City





Sorsogon

20 February 2020 (Thursday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Fernando 168 Bistro

N. Pareja St., Bitan-O,

Sorsogon City



Masbate



27 February 2020 (Thursday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Function Hall

Freshco Beach Resort

JM Robredo Boulevard Extension, Masbate City





Catanduanes

03 March 2020 (Tuesday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

3/F Victor Hall,

Virac Town Center

Virac, Catanduanes







Albay

04 March 2020 (Wednesday)

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

G/F Rose Hall,

Casablanca Hotel

Peñaranda St., Legazpi City





Gonzales also clarified that while the status of the wage increase will depend the outcome of the public hearings and the agreement of the labor and management sectors.