Cong. Fortuno wants scholarship grant for every Filipino family

FORTUNO





NABUA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—Camarines Sur Fifth District Rep. Jocelyn “Jo” F. Fortuno is pushing for the establishment of the One Family, One Scholar Program, in which one member of every Filipino family shall be a recipient for an appropriate college course or training for technical or vocational skills.Under House Bill No. 5863, the former multi-awarded teacher wants the scholarship grant to cover all related expenses, including but not limited to board and lodging, book allowance, and transportation, among others.Fortuno said the bill is in line with the policy of the State to give priority to education and promote total development.It also recognizes the sanctity of family life, she added.“Towards this end, the family shall be strengthened when the State provides the free opportunity to send at least one family member to college free of any related financial expenses,” she explained.Fortuno is also the author of other House measures, including an Act granting all public school teachers and non-teaching personnel of the DepEd an across-the-board increase per month, 20% discount on hotel accommodation and transportation fare charge, and a bill providing free medical and dental services to indigent children, among others.