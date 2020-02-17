Concert to open Cagsawa Festival postponed

Cagsawa Ruins in Daraga, Albay.





DARAGA, Albay -- Organizers of the Cagsawa Festival in Daraga, Albay on Saturday decided to postpone a concert supposed to serve as the grand opening amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare.



Miguel dela Rama, Daraga spokesperson, in an interview, said the Cagsawa Festival 2020 Committee has decided to do away with the grand opening night that highlights the Slapshock concert, which is expected to draw thousands of people at the town covered court.





Dela Rama said the concert might be moved to a later date as this would be in compliance with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum circular directing all local government units to take the necessary precautionary measure against the entry and spread of the Covid-19 in their respective areas.



However, other events that would not require a large crowd would push through, he added but did not elaborate.



He said the Cagsawa Festival, now on its 9th year, is a two-week festival depicting the historical landmark of Cagsawa, a 16th-century Franciscan church, which was destroyed on Febr. 1,1814 due to the Mayon Volcano eruption.



Only the church bell tower remains of the Cagsawa Church in Barangay Busay here.



“The celebration was aimed to pay tribute to the strength and resiliency of the people of Albay,” he added.



The two-week festival showcases various activities and entertainment such as outdoor and sports events, culinary activities and cultural presentations of dances and plays.



Dela Rama said the town has earmarked PHP4.7 million, including sponsorship, to finance various events that were lined up.