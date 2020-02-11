Coast Guard eyes regional training center in Ligao City

Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo (Photo from Facebook page of Cabredo)



LEGAZPI CITY -- Three villages in the west coast of Ligao City in Albay province are being eyed to be the future regional training center of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bicol Region.



Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo said officials of PCG Bicol visited over the weekend and conducted ocular inspection at the ports of Pantao village in Libon and Pio Duran, and the villages of Catburawan, Cabadi-an and Maonon in Ligao City for the possible location of their new provincial office and training facilities.



“The Philippine Coast Guard is looking for strategic area in the west coast of the province for its plan to construct new provincial office and regional training center,” Cabredo said in an interview on Saturday.



Cabredo and Ligao City Mayor Patty Gonzales-Alsua offered at least five hectares lot in the three villages to PCG.



Citing the PCG, he said there are 2,000 slots for Bicol out of the 10,000 slots to be opened for new applicants who will undergo training as new PCG members.



"Imagine kung dito na sa Ligao City ang kanilang magiging bagong provincial office at regional training center, (imagine if their new provincial office at regional training center would be here in Ligao) it would help boost the economic activity in the third district specially in the west coast area,” he added.



Cabredo said it will make PCG a strong force in protecting towns in the west coast in implementing fishery laws in the area. (PNA)

