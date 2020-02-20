BREAKING | DA confirms African Swine Fever case in CSur

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)--Department of Agriculture Bicol Regional Executive Director Rodel Tornilla confirmed today that the samples of swine organs collected from Barangay Sto. Domingo, Bombon, Camarines Sur last February 10 tested positive for African Swine Fever."As a response, the Regional Quick Response Team (RQRT) will depopulate the swine population within 1 kilometer from where the confirmed case was discovered. The swine population within the 7-kilometer radius will be continuously monitored."Tornilla narrated that the samples were collected by the RQRT and sent to Animal Disease Diagnostic Reference Laboratory at Bureau of Animal Industry Quezon City.Meanwhile, prior to this report, Tornilla said the RQRT, the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur, and LGU Bombon have already instituted biosecurity measures."The RQRT and the concerned LGU are doing their best to manage, contain and control this disease," he said.Tornilla also warned consumers against buying live pigs, pork, and pork products from African Swine Fever-affected areas.Further, the agency discourages people from buying these products online, as the source of the meat could not be easily verified.“We strongly prohibit people from bringing pork products from foreign countries without the required permit,” he said.“We ask that Bicolanos be cooperative in this campaign,” Tornilla said.