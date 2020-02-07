Bicol on region-wide alert vs. nCoV

OCD regional director and RDRRMC chairman Claudio Yucot (File photo)









LEGAZPI CITY –The Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have raised the Blue alert status in the Bicol Region due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), an official said Friday.



In an interview, Claudio Yucot, OCD regional director and RDRRMC chairman, said the Blue alert status means all provincial DRRMCs in the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur have been alerted to closely monitor their respective areas of responsibility.



“All PDRRMCs and response units should always be on standby, they have to implement preparedness measures and put operation center and response teams stationed throughout the region,” he said.





Yucot said all units must be vigilant for prompt response in case nCoV enters Bicol.



“It is also advised that the local DRRMCs of each province must be coordinated for possible cases of nCoV,” he added.



Yucot also said a report on action taken by provinces to prevent the entry and spread of nCoV must be submitted to their office.



The RDRRMC has advised the public to be always on alert and vigilant and to read all advisories from the concerned government agencies and officials regarding the viral disease.



As of this posting, Bicol Region is still nCoV-free. (PNA)