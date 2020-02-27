‘Sining, Siram!’ exhibit merges art, culture, and cuisine

Photo courtesy of Que Pasa



NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Salingoy Art Group fuses painting, culture, and cuisine in this week’s “Sining, Siram!” exhibit at iconic Bikolnon-Spanish restaurant Que Pasa.

“Bangkang Papel” by Dar Buan Encinas

“Bicol Express” by Amy Satur Tadle

“Bunay” by Geraldvic Badong

“Burak sa Plato” by Lea Uvas

“Citrus Maxima” by Junie Linsoco

“Cocido” by Melissa Basmayor

“Elegant Flowers” by Evelyn Calara

“Kulasisi” by Marcial Kato Abay, Jr.

“Legend of the Bicol Sea” by Concep Buenavente

“Gaha” by Romualdo Rommel Perez

“Pinya” by Lea Uvas

“Putok Batok Gang” by Jao Deauna

“Ritwal” by Warren Balane

“Sabit” by Brian Oliver Ramos

“Sabod” by Hermel Alejandre

Meantime, musical performances and a cooking demonstration of Laing Paella by Qué Pasa capped the show’s opening night.





On-the-spot sketching by Salingoy Art Group

“Sining, Siram!” was made possible with the help of Naga City's Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office (ACTO).



Salingoy Art Group, which has been running since 2011, regularly holds art shows like these in a continued effort to spread awareness and appreciation of local arts and culture.



The show runs until February 28.









At the show’s opening Wednesday night, the group displayed their pieces against the restaurant's Instagram-worthy walls.They also engaged in on-the-spot sketching to give restaurant customers a chance to take home original sketches, as well as a glimpse into the artistic process.Among the pieces on display are: