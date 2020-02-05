Bichara cancels Magayon Fest 2020 in view of nCoV spread









LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Gov. Al Francis Bichara has ordered the cancellation of the Magayon Festival this year, in view of the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).This was announced earlier today, Feb. 5, in a meeting with the Provincial Government Department Heads at the Governor's Guest House."We need to avoid events that will draw in crowds so that no tourists will come," Provincial Tourism Officer Dorothy Colle said.The Provincial Government of Albay also advised the public to practice proper hygiene to prevent infections.If there is anyone showing symptoms of the virus such as coughing, sneezing, having hard time to breathe and respiratory ailment, they are advised to seek medical doctors and to do self-quarantine, the news release added/