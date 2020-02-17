568 slots open for Camarines Norte TESDA trainees









DAET, Camarines Norte --- The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has urged students and qualified beneficiaries to avail of their training programs, which have 568 slots still open for the first quarter of this year.Supervising TESDA specialist Flora Raña said during PIA Camarines Norte’s “Talakayan sa PIA on Air” that of the 568 training slots: 275 are for the Universal Access Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA); 225 are for Department of Transportation (DOTr) funded slots; and 68 for Special Training for Employment Program (STEPRaña said that for UAQTEA, qualification title would be: Automotive Servicing National Certificate (NC) I; Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II; Tile Setting NC II; Plumbing NC I; Plumbing NC II; Electronics Products Assembly and Servicing NC II; and Masonry NC II.The qualified beneficiaries are high school graduates or grade 10 completers, college level with an annual income of parents of not more than P300,000. The beneficiaries for the scholarship will receive tool kit and uniform allowance.The DOTr funded slots include: Automotive Servicing NC I; Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II; Assemble Electronics Products leading to EPAS NC II; Service Consumer Electronic Products and Systems leading to EPAs NC II; and Bread Making leading to Bread and Pastry Production NC II.The qualified beneficiaries for DOTr funded trainings will be the dependent of the operators of jeepney of any ages. They will also receive allowance.The DOTr funded trainings are part of the jeepney modernization program. It is for drivers and operators, who will be affected by the program so that they will have an option or an alternative source of income.On the other hand, students and any individuals, even mothers, are qualified for the STEP provided that they are interested. They will receive incentive or allowance, free competency exam and tool kit.She said that the training slots come from the remaining unimplemented trainings in 2019.Last year, the TESDA allocated more than P68.8 million for the training programs with 5,266 slots, which included the remaining 568 slots stated earlier.The budget for year 2020 is still on the planning process. More slots will go to agriculture and construction sectors along with tourism and electronics. (RBManlangit-PIA5/Camarines Norte)