3 hospitals in Bicol assigned as referral centers for nCoV

LEGAZPI CITY—Department of Health Bicol has designated three hospitals in the region as referral centers where suspected patients with novel coronavirus (nCoV) will be admitted.These are Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City, Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Daraga, Albay, and Bicol Sanitarium in Cabusao, Camarines Sur.Patients coming from Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte shall be taken to BMC.Those coming from Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate and Catanduanes shall be brought to BRTTH.Meantime, those with serious condition shall be taken to Bicol Sanitarium, which shall also house patients in case there is no more room at the two aforementioned hospitals.Said hospitals will receive patients after they have undergone medical examination at the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.