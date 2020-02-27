236 arrested in Bicol for illegal gambling





LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--No less than 236 individuals have been arrested for illegal gambling by the Bicol police in its intensified operations held between January 1 to February 22.

Alcaneses





They were arrested in 118 operations for engaging in various number games including jueteng, mahjong, sakla, and cara y cruz.





Brigadier General Anthony Alcaneses, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) director emphasized that the Bicol PNP is currently implementing the "One Strike" and "No Take Policy."





These mean there will be no tolerance against all forms of illegal gambling and other illegal activities, and erring policemen who accept bribes in relation to said activities will be relieved and charged administratively.





Alcaneses said this is in accordance with the order of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief PGen. Archie Gamboa to address the problem of illegal gambling.