21 persons under monitoring for nCoV in Magarao

MAGARAO, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)– Twenty-one persons with recent travel history to Macau, China are now being monitored by the Municipal Health Office here, according to Dr. Justine Estallo, Municipal Health Officer.Said persons are under home quarantine for 14 days, and are monitored daily by the municipal health staff.Estallo said they are asymptomatic, or do not exhibit symptoms of nCoV.However, they are being monitored in compliance with DOH Memorandum 2020-0034 (Interim Guidelines on Preparedness and Response to 2019-nCoV).Furthermore, Rural Health Unit staff are not under such mandate of quarantine.The Municipal Health Officer also clarified that there is no truth to the rumor that there are confirmed cases of nCoV in this town.Estallo called on the public to be calm, vigilant, and always refer to the DOH for verified information on the virus.“We, together with LGU Magarao, are not withholding valuable and pertinent information on this matter, since nCoV is a global risk that would necessitate proper dissemination of information. Rest assured, we are doing our best efforts to clear misinformation and provide all of you with the quality healthcare services needed,” a statement released by the MHO reads.