Yashano Mall urges probe into 'false, malicious info' on alleged nCoV case
LEGAZPI CITY--Yashano Mall issued a statement tonight saying it is devastated by the fake news circulating on social media containing malicious information against Yashano Mall and Lotus Blu Hotel which implicates the presence of novel coronavirus in the area.
"We are asking for immediate release of the comprehensive reports which originated from the alleged post through chat by Ms. Camille Baldosa Valladolid, who is presently working at University of Sto. Tomas-Legazpi Hospital," the Notice to the Public reads.
"The content of the messages caused alarming and damaging situation wherein our guest at Lotus Blu Hotel had cancelled their hooking. Clientele of Yashano Mall, too, were also in panic due to irreponsible reports/information and as a result brought damages to our image of the business establishments," it adds.
"We therefore respectfully request the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct and immediate and thorough investigation on this issue and file charges for inaccurate information in case it warrants. Likewise we are urging the attention of Department of Health (DOH) and the concerned local government units to act and clear this delicate issue and castigate the involved person/s behind this irresponsible act. This will not only damage the establishment but will have a negative impact, too, to the whole province of Albay, in general."
