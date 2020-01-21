Woman arrested for jueteng in Naga

Photo courtesy of NCPO

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A 44-year-old woman was arrested for collecting jueteng bets at at 3rd Street Dona Clara Village, Concepcion Pequena, at around 5:55 p.m. today.The Naga City Police Office identified the suspect as Clair Lopez y Nacario.The police said they chanced upon the suspect while she was collecting jueteng bet money from bettors.Recovered from her possession were two pieces of pad paper ("polyetos") with bet numbers, a ballpen, bet money amounting to P185.00, a calculator, and a draw result board.Meantime, the bettors were able to elude arrest, the police said.The suspect was brought to Police Station 2 Custodial Facility after her Medico-Legal Examination at Naga City Hospital.Earlier today, City Director PCol. Felix N. Servita, Jr. was requested to speak during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod about the reported jueteng operation in this city.