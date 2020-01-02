THE PASSERBY | The scourge of impurity





I REMEMBER that in the 60s, during my high school days inthe province, I never heard, much less, seen pornography. And the sinof self-abuse was practically unheard of. If ever, there only werevery occasional and very hushed mention of them among the ‘naughty’boys who were, of course, my friends.I started hearing about these things more often and moreopenly when I began my college studies in Manila in the late 60s andearly 70s. It was a period of drastic changes in my life, reflectingvery vividly the many changes I experienced in my own body and thoseI’ve seen in the environment.Truth to tell, I experienced what St. Paul described in hisLetter to the Romans: “We know that the law is spiritual; but I amcarnal, sold under sin. I do not understand my own actions. For I donot do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate…“For I delight in the law of God, in my inmost self, but Isee in my member another law at war with the law of my mind and makingme captive to the law of sin which dwells in my members. Wretched manthat I am! Who will deliver me from this body death? Thanks be to Godthrough Jesus Christ our Lord!...” (7,14ff.)I was most thankful that in those years, I also discoveredmy vocation that somehow shielded me to a large extent from theenormous pressure of the temptations outside and inside. Those weretumultuous times that occasioned in me the strengthening of my faith,my piety, my hope, my charity and the whole gamut of the virtues.The lesson and insight I learned from those years was thatGod allows us to get dirty in difficult if not impossible situationsin order to purify us, to prod us to really grow in the virtues intheir genuine state and not just their appearance or caricature. Henever leaves us and is always there to help, but we have to learn toturn to him.Our problem usually is that we tend to ignore him. Andthat’s when what is already bad becomes worse. But if we go to him inour weakness and even in sinfulness, he will always be there to help.I believe that’s what St. Paul meant when he said:“But he (Christ) said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient foryou, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boastall the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power mayrest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses,in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when Iam weak, then I am strong.” (2 Cor 12,9-11)Thus, we should not worry too much, much less plunge intodespair when we are caught in a seemingly helpless and irredeemablesituation because such situation can actually occasion a marvelouschange and improvement in our life through God’s grace and mercy.Somehow, with Christ we can echo these reassuringexperiences of St. Paul who said: “We are afflicted in every way, butnot crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but notforsaken; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying in the bodythe death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifestedin our bodies.” (2 Cor 4,8-10)God can always derive good from evil. He allows, not causes,evil to befall on us so that a greater good can be made. We shouldalways bear this wonderful truth of our faith in mind, always askingfor his grace so that we can also do our part to correspond to hisloving grace and mercy by praying, sacrificing, etc., as we tackle thechallenge of the scourge and epidemic of impurity.