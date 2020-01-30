Street in Tigaon named after ex-mayor 'Bentoy' Manlagñit





PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—Second District Provincial Board Member Romulo Hernandez, Chairman of the Committee on Laws and Review of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur, has endorsed the approval of an ordinance passed by the Sangguniang Bayan of Tigaon renaming the Diversion Road at Tigaon, Camarines Sur as “Gualberto C. Manlagñit Street.”Manlagñit, Municipal Ordinance No. 19-009 reads, was a distinguished lawyer and municipal mayor of Tigaon who contributed greatly towards the economic and cultural development of the locality.Apart from being a lawyer and politician, he was also well-known in the community as a journalist, composer, poet, painter, and activist.His most popular composition was the lyrics of the song “Sa Baybayon nin Sisiran.”He also published several books, including “Buhay: Ika...Ako... an Uniberso,” “Lungso,” “Dictionary: English-Bikol,” “Osipon,” “Mga suwaysuway na mga vignette kan Tyempo Hapon sa Camarines Sur,” and “Osipon.”Manlagñit died on May 16, 2015.