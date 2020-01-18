Road barriers in Naga City draw flak

Photo by Irvin AyoNAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Nagueños have expressed alarm over the ongoing construction of road barriers in front of Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) at Peñafrancia Avenue here.One of those who brought the concern to the attention of the public is Irvin Ayo, an alumnus of said school.Ayo took to social media to voice his sentiments, saying that instead of clearing and widening the road, short steel poles are being erected in front of BISCAST.This, he said, constricts even further the flow of traffic at the busy street, which is a national highway.“Ano man ta lalagan pa kayan mga tubo na posteng harababa mantang mas marhay pa ngani igilid an mga poste kan mga streetlights,” he wrote.“Pwede pa iyan maging kausa nin aksidente asin pag abot kan Traslacion pwedeng ma disgrasya an mga voyadores,” he added.BISCAST projectIn an exclusive interview with the Bicol Standard, Orbel Cepeda, the designated Information Officer of BISCAST confirmed that the barriers are a project of the school.To his knowledge, Cepeda said, Arch. Ernesto Bermido of the Physical Plan Development Office previously coordinated with the City Engineer’s Office regarding the construction.Asked about his reaction due to the mounting negative reactions regarding the project, Punong Barangay Boboy Sierra of Barangay Peñafrancia said he already referred the concern to the City Engineer’s Office.“Pinaheling sako si plano dati. An sabi ko po, mayo ako sa position na magdecide kun tama yan, sabi ko magpaaram sa City Engineer’s Office,” Sierra said.Reaction of the City Engineer’s OfficeMeantime, swamped with questions, the City Engineer’s Office sent a message to Mayor Nelson Legacion confirming that the barriers are indeed a “hazard.”“Initially po pig-advise mi na an BISCAST to remove yung mga poste. Sa Lunes po padarahan mi nin official notice,” the message of the City Engineer’s Office, which was shared by Legacion, reads.Another source from BISCAST who requested not to be named told the Bicol Standard that the objective of the construction was to provide a specific parking space for occupants of the commercial building owned by BISCAST.Road-clearingIt will be recalled that the City Government got a low compliance rating from the DILG regarding its road-clearing efforts, pursuant to Memorandum Circular No. 2019-121.The DILG emphasized that its road-clearing is a continuous program, and other validation will be set soon.“Our advice to all LGUs is not to let their guard down, maintain and sustain what they have accomplished, continue with their road clearing operations, otherwise they will join the 97 LGUs that have been issued show cause orders by Secretary Año,” DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya earlier said.