Remedial Law Updates Lecture slated in Naga City

NAGA CITY—(Ret.) Judge Ed Vincent Albano, a renowned bar lecturer and law book author and Review Director of Albano Bar Review Center, is set to hold a two-day seminar on Remedial Law Updates here.Scheduled on March 7 and 8 at the LRV Function Hall, BBS DWLV Compound, Balatas Road here, the seminar shall zero in the changes to both the 1997 Revised Rules of Civil Procedure and Revised Rules on Evidence, which shall both take effect on 1 May 2020. Recent Remedial Law decisions of the Supreme Court shall also be tackled in the seminar.This pioneering seminar features legal luminary, (Ret.) Judge Albano, a Lecturer in Civil Law and Remedial Law at the Institute of Judicial Administration University of the Philippines and the Philippine Judicial Academy Supreme Court of the Philippines. Albano is also an MCLE lecturer and a Bar Reviewer in Civil Law, Remedial Law, Political Law in various schools. He has penned several books such as Civil Law Reviewer; Remedial Law Reviewer; Political Law Reviewer; Reviewer in Legal &; Judicial Ethics; Persons & Family Relations; Philippine Government & Constitution; Torts and Damages; Pre-Week Reviewer in Civil Law; Pre-Week Reviewer in Political Law; and Pre-Week Reviewer in Remedial Law.A former Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court Judge, he graduated cum laude at the Far Eastern University in 1974.Registration is open to the general public and is a must for members of the legal profession, paralegals, legal staff, and law students.This seminar is organized by the Albano Bar Review Center in cooperation with Bicol Standard and Delloro Espino and Saulog Law Offices.For additional inquiries, please contact 09178057992 / 09759398606, email: bicolstandardevents@gmail.com. LIMITED SEATS ONLY!