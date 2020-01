NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The current traffic scheme in Andaya Highway will be observed until onday, January 6, 2020, as agreed by the Inter agency Task Force Traffic Management, the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office announced in a traffic advisory.



NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The current traffic scheme in Andaya Highway will be observed until onday, January 6, 2020, as agreed by the Inter agency Task Force Traffic Management, the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office announced in a traffic advisory.Police Colonel Roderico Roy said this is a proactive measure in anticipation of the volume of vehicles that will be going back to Manila this weekend.

Said advisory reads: (1.) All vehicles going to Manila are enjoined to take Maharlika Highway via Daet, Camarines Norte (Beguito – Sipocot – Daet); (2.) All vehicles from Manila going to Bicol are advised to take the Andaya Highway (Tabugon - Del Gallego – Ragay – Lupi ); (3.) All vehicles passing Manangle to Tara Junction are encouraged to observe 60 kph maximum speed limit to avoid accident. Frequent accident in this area causes additional traffic management problem.