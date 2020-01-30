'No truth'--UST Legazpi Hospital on alleged nCoV case

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--"There is no truth to the news circulating on social media that the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Legazpi Hospital and the the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Legazpi Clinic has a [patient with a] case of Novel Coronavirus."This is the statement of the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Legazpi Hospital Division earlier tonight."Both the UST Legazpi Hospital and the UST Legazpi Clinic [have] established protocol for handling patients suspected with 2019-nCoV.""We request everyone to be responsible in spreading information so as not to cause panic. Get accurate information from official advisories of the Department of Health and other designated government authorities," the advisory reads.