Faulty wiring causes fire in Daet



DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Faulty wiring is believed to be the cause of the fire that was recorded at a residential building at Urbano St., Barangay Pasig here this morning.



Danny Castaneda, owner of the building, told the Bicol Standard that a tenant noticed smoke coming from the second floor at around 10 to 11 a.m.



When the door was opened, the room was already in flames.



Firefighters were immediately called to respond to the incident.



No casualty was reported.



As of 12:20 p.m., fire out has been declared. (Bicol Standard Camarines Norte)