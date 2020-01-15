Endangered turtles released in Donsol

At least 18 endangered Olive Ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea) turtles, locally known as “Mukoy,” were released at the shores of Barangay Sibago, Donsol, Sorsogon by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Sorsogon, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Donsol, Sorsogon, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Large Marine Vertebrates (LAMAVE) on January 13.Ms. Jean Rose L. Cadag, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO) of Donsol Sorsogon, informed the PENRO Sorsogon of the emergence of said marine hatchlings to which the office responded immediately.An examination on the hatchlings and investigation among the residents within the area were then conducted by Forest Rangers Jan Philip A. Peralta and Lito L. Esmenda.According to the PENRO Sorsogon staff, 135 marine turtle eggs were discovered by Richard P. Gerson, a resident of the same barangay on November 17, 2019. To date, only 18 eggs hatched and were found by Ariel R. Odiña who is also a resident of the said barangay. The hatchlings were then placed temporarily in a basin.It is expected that more hatchlings will emerge in the coming days.The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) V continuously calls on the public to report such incidents and turnover any wildlife to proper authorities for proper handling and release to its natural habitat. Continuous information, education and communication (IEC) campaign is being undertaken by the DENR, which have caused increasing numbers of public turn overs to the office. (Report from PENRO Sorsogon)*JNLoria